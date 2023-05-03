Winners Dennant and Harris lift snooker trophies

Snooker

Facing Rob Wharne at Wednesfield Cons, both players were chasing their first title in the competition, as Wharne came into the contest with a eight-point lead per frame. The opening frame saw both players have chances but Harris was able to get in and take a break of 31 to eventually take the frame by a score of 64-23.

Frame two once again saw both players get in with Wharne taking a lead before Harris got in to take a frame winning break of 59 to make it 2-0.

The next frame saw a similar pattern to the previous frame with Harris eventually getting in to make a break of 74 to take the frame and match win for his maiden individual handicap title.

Elsewhere, Ian Esprey of Landywood, and Lee Dennant, of Q Bar, faced off in the final of the Mick Faulkner Masters Memorial Trophy. The opening frame saw both players start slowly but eventually Esprey managed to get in a take a break of 30 to take the frame for a 1-0 lead.

The second frame again saw both players unable to build up a lead but after taking a few points on the foul and miss Dennant was able to eventually get in to take the game on the brown to level the match.

That frame win seemed to give Dennant some confidence as he got in early to take a break of 33 and later ended the frame with a 34 clearance to take the lead at 2-1.

Frame four saw Dennant get in again as he took a break of 30, but Esprey fought back well to pull it back until a missed pink after the penultimate red left Dennant a chance to take the last red and colour followed by the three baulk colours to seal a 3-1 win.

Meanwhile, at the Amery Club, Lee Bannister took on Bloxwich Memorial’s Alan Hathaway in the final of the Captains Cup.

Bannister overcame Hathaway’s 12-point handicap to take the opening frame by a score of 79-36, before he then also won a tight second frame to make it 2-0.

Hathaway took a 40-point lead in the third frame before Bannister came back to win it and seal the title.

Finally, Harris was involved in another final at the Amery Club when he took on Billy Stephenson in the Champion of Champions final.

Stephenson had a 48-point start per frame and held his handicap advantage in the first frame, as he took it with a score of 91-72.