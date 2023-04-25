Landywood A make it a double with cup success

Snooker

Pelsall, who finished the Premier Division campaign in third, took an early lead against the title-winners as Riley Parsons got the better of Landywood’s Adrian Rosa thanks to a break of 52.

And they went further ahead when Pelsall’s Chris Jones edged out Neil Gould to stretch the lead to 22 points.

But Jack Harris’s 105-26 victory against Nathan Aston turned the match on its head, while Steve Barton picked up a 75-42 success to give Landywood a 90-point advantage with one frame to play.

Pelsall won the last through Steve Smart, but he could only pull back 10 of those points as Landywood were left to celebrate their cup success.

Elsewhere this week were the semi-finals of the Foursomes Handicap, which were played at Willenhall Liberal Club, but it will be an all-Bloxwich Memorials final.

The first match saw Memorials’ Alan Hathaway and Craig Meredith overcome Wednesfield Cons pair Oliver Spooner and Josh Walker 3-1, with Meredith helping seal the success with a break of 35 in the fourth frame.