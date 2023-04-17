European silver for Alice Kinsella on the floor

Alice Kinsella Picture: British Gymnastics

Park Wrekin Gymnastics Club’s Kinsella scored 13.666 points to win the silver medal – only behind compatriot Jessica Gadirova, who scored 14.000.

And the 22-year-old was thrilled to add to her two individual silvers from last year, as well as an historic first team gold for Britain last week.

Kinsella said: “It feels amazing. I went into the final not expecting much but just to enjoy it. I did that but to come away with a medal is so surreal. I am just speechless to be honest.”

Gadirova secured herself a hat-trick of golds after taking top spot, earning her third straight European title on the floor.

“The experience has been amazing and I cannot believe what is happening,” said Gadirova, who also claimed gold in both the women’s all-round and team competitions. “It has been such an amazing championships and I couldn’t have asked for anything more.

“That is the reason I am a gymnast because I love to perform on the floor. I gave it everything today.”

In the men’s vault, defending champion Jake Jarman settled for silver after he was narrowly beaten by Armenia’s Artur Davtyan.