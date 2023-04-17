European silver for Alice Kinsella on the floor

Park Wrekin Gymnastics Club’s Kinsella scored 13.666 points to win the silver medal – only behind compatriot Jessica Gadirova, who scored 14.000.
And the 22-year-old was thrilled to add to her two individual silvers from last year, as well as an historic first team gold for Britain last week.
Kinsella said: “It feels amazing. I went into the final not expecting much but just to enjoy it. I did that but to come away with a medal is so surreal. I am just speechless to be honest.”
Gadirova secured herself a hat-trick of golds after taking top spot, earning her third straight European title on the floor.
“The experience has been amazing and I cannot believe what is happening,” said Gadirova, who also claimed gold in both the women’s all-round and team competitions. “It has been such an amazing championships and I couldn’t have asked for anything more.
“That is the reason I am a gymnast because I love to perform on the floor. I gave it everything today.”
In the men’s vault, defending champion Jake Jarman settled for silver after he was narrowly beaten by Armenia’s Artur Davtyan.
Davtyan’s total of 15.033 points outscored Jarman’s 15.016, with the former awarded a higher mark for his second vault.