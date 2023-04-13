Kingswinford's multi-table tennis champion Kristof Polgar heading down under

Kristof in his Team GB kit

Polgar, who has just turned 15, is already a multiple former World Transplant Games champion, having netted three golds in the 2019 edition in Gateshead while competing in the ages nine to 12 category.

But the Kingswinford starlet has continued with a burgeoning career and is set to jet to Perth in April to be part of the 135-strong Team Great Britain and Northern Ireland for the showpiece held between April 15 and 21.

The teen underwent a life-saving liver transplant aged three after being born with a rare genetic disease.

But nothing has stopped the early chapters of Polgar's remarkable sporting career, primarily in table tennis but also in tennis and badminton, in which he holds titles.

As well as seven British transplant table tennis titles, Polgar – who trains seven days a week and plays for Bromley Table Tennis Club in Dudley – sensation host four Transplant Games titles in Tennis and five in badminton. Last summer he was batonbearer in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

And on the back of some superb success at last year's British Transplant Games in Leeds, Polgar – who is coached by legendary former British player Helen Lower – won the call from Team GB for a second time.

Kristof's mother Erika explained how fundraising has been an essential part of the trip across the world as the Games are entirely self-funded.

Last weekend, Polgar participated in a 24-hour table tennis event at Albrighton Table Tennis Club, supported by several clubs locally. He was joined by more than 50 participators, some new to the sport.

The day-long feat started at midday on Saturday and was particularly special as, at midnight, the teen celebrated his 15th birthday. It was supported by his donor family Angie and Chris.

A fundraising page has been set up to support the trip to compete in Perth next month.

Both the young player and his family are also keen to raise awareness and share their gratitude to Kristof's donor family as well as staff and carers at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Mum Erika said: "It was a very exciting challenge and the amazing support that we received from friends, the table tennis and the wider community was really special. So we want to extend our thank you to all who attended our event and donated to Kristof's fundraising either in person or online.

"Big thank you from the bottom of our heart to Peter Hargreaves and Albrighton Table Tennis Club for allowing us to use their club as a venue for our 24 hour challenge.

"And also a special thanks to Pru and Leanne from the McCarney Foundation for joining us at our event and for their incredible sponsorship offer to Kristof.

"He is very excited about competing at the World Transplant Games and hoping to make everyone who looks after him at the Birmingham Children's Hospital and his donor family proud. We would be also delighted to hear about sponsorship offers which would be incredibly helpful with ongoing training/travel and equipment costs.

"Our aim in addition to fundraise is to encourage people to talk about organ donation and share their decision with their loved ones and of course we also want to shine a light on the wonderful work of the Birmingham Children's Hospital."