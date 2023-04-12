Wolverhampton Fencing Club reaches 75th anniversary

Members of Wolverhampton Fencing Club

The club has been in existence since 1948 and accepts members from ten years old, with the oldest 82.

They are looking for people new to the sport and those who are returning to it.

Fencing in its presnet form dates back to the late 19th century and it was one of the first sports to be featured in the modern Olympics, being featured in every one..

John Brettell from the club said they wanted to keep the sport going in the city and were keen for people to attend.

He said: "I have been involved for many years and over those, the club has ebbed and flowed as most of them do.

"Fencing is a great sport – I have fenced Olympic participants as well as taking part in many tournaments down the years but whether it is competition or friendly training, we cater for both.

"We have a decent number of members but we are keen to attract more, including those who have been involved before but been away from the sport."

The club fences in both the foil sabre and epee formats of the sport which varies as to the type of blades and which parts of the body act as a target.

Safety clothing, masks and weapons, as well as training for newcomers.

Members meet in the dance studio of Colton Hills Community School, Jeremy Road from 7.30 to 9.30pm on Monday nights.