Champions are crowned as the league finishes

It was the second time Rosa had clinched the title, and was also last year’s runner-up.

He knocked out Beechdale Social’s Josh Tolley 4-0 in the semi-finals before overcoming Wednesfield Cons’ Oliver Spooner in the final, 4-1, despite giving away a headsyart in every frame of both matches.

Breaks of 55, 50 and 67 saw him book hisplace in the final, where he also sank a run of 53 on his way to victory after Spooner had earlier overcome Q Bar’s Stewart Baker in the other semi-final.

In the league action, Landywood A made it back-to-back titles as they won 5-0 at home against bottom side Old Hall A to seal the Premier Division crown. Wins for Steve Powell, Jack Harris, Steve Barton, Jamie Harris and Neil Gould saw them complete the whitewash victory.

Wednesfield Cons ended the season as runners-up as they ended their season with a 4-1 home win over Bloxwich Memorial A. Oliver Spooner (70 break), Simon Gough, Andy Price (40 break) and Lee Thomson got the frames.

The highest break in the Premier Division this season went to Robbie James of Landywood A, who had the only league century this season with a break of 111. The most wins title this year will be split between Landywood’s Jack Harris and Pelsall Social’s Riley Parsons, who both won 18 out of 20 matches.

In Division One, the season reached the most dramatic of conclusions as the top two sides Landywood C and Darlaston Pool Hall & Grill ended the season locked on points, wins and equal head-to-head records, which means there will be a title-deciding play-off in the upcoming weeks.

Landywood ended their season with a 3-2 home win against Q Bar with wins for Andy Whitehall, Andy Sheffield and Dave Turner, while Darlaston saw off bottom side Pelsall Social B 4-1 thanks to Callum Kendall, Ron Smith, Chad Howell and Lee Guest.

Elsewhere, the highest break of the week was made at Bloxwich Sports as the Bloxwich Sports B team won 3-2 at home against Poets Corner C. Ian Beale, Colin Kettlewell who had a high break of 32 and a win for Mark Harding earned them the win while Poets two frame wins came from Hasan Hussain and Sajid Hussain.

In Division Two, long-time leaders Poets Corner D were finally crowned champions after winning their final league game of the season 4-1 away at bottom side Norton Vic. Harry Garbett, Rash Bains, Nick Roden and Mark Poole got the frames.

Dartmouth Central had to settle for second place, but they ended their season on a high as they won 3-2 away at Rushall Labour B. Paul Piddock, Aaron Taylor and Liam Wright got Dartmouth’s frames.