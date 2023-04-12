Centurion Riley leads the way with a break of 129

Frames from Pommy Kang, Chris Jones (51) and Bal Sembi (84) completed the win, while Darren Oakes (43) took the consolation frame for Sedgley.

At the bottom of the table, Landywood C were confirmed as the other relegated side after their 5-0 loss away at Baggeridge Social.

Justin Donoghue, Dave Hall, Ade Ojelay, James Hill (88) and Jamie Spence completed the white- wash.

Hotshots B claimed the Division Two title and confirmed promotion with a 5-0 home win against bottom club Woodfield A – Dan Hartley (47), Neil Beckley (37), Roy Stokes, Adrian Holmes and Chad Howells with the wins.

The other promotion place goes down to the final week’s action as Golden Cue A, Poet’s Corner B and Shifnal B all have a chance of taking the final place.

Steve Smart of Stafford Inst B made the division’s highest break of the week with 55.

Landywood E clinched the Division Three title with a 4-1 home win against Goodyear Pavilion B.

Tom Churm took the only frame for the visitors, as Colin Kettlewell, Paul Burgin, Ian Esprey and Paul Hodgkiss took the frames to claim the title.

Joining Landywood E in Division Two next season are Fordhouses A and Codsall Firs A.

At the bottom, Charlemont B were finally relegated, but the other two places again go to the last week as it could be any two from three. Steve Hassack of Sedgley Ex C made the division’s highest break of the week with 43.

In Division Four, Poets Corner E clinched promotion after a 3-2 home win against Willenhall Libs B. Terry Dickens and Paul Evans won for the visitors, and Brad Peach, Josh Peach and Lee Peach for Poets.

The final promotion place will come from a winner-takes-all match next week as Wolverhampton Electric C and Poets Corner C go head-to-head.

At the bottom, Bentley Moor B were relegated – and the final spot again will go to the final week with Beechdale Social, Willenhall Libs B and Pennfields C all battling to stay up.

In Division Five, two of the three promotion spots are still to be decided and go down again to the final week with RAFA, Poets Corner F and Essington C all in contention.

The 3x2 Man Handicap semi-finals also took place this week.

The Shifnal trio of Matt Davies, John Fallows and Michael Brezwyn played Poets Corner, giving away a start of 112 points.

It looked like it would be a close game, but Davies had other ideas, winning his two frames by 155 points, which included a century break of 106.

Further wins by Fallows and Brezwyn completed the win to take the match 447 points to 296.