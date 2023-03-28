Peach to meet Jones in Individual Handicap final

They each had a handicap start of 28 points per frame, with Poets Corner F’s Peach coming from 2-0 down to beat Jamie Spence of Division One Baggeridge.

Jones overcame Hotshots B team-mate Daniel Hartley from the same position of 28 points up in each frame, but only needed the first three to do it.

Meanwhile, Dan Ward is into the final of the Six Reds competition for the second year in a row.

Last year’s losing finalist – who plays for Division One’s Wednesfield Cons A – battled past Mark Poole, of Division Four’s Poets Corner D, 4-2. And he will face Peach after the Poets Corner F man won his second semi-final of the week – overcoming Adam Hartshorn of Sedgley Ex D 4-1.

League action has also now entered the business end of the season.

In Division One, Hotshots A remain four points clear at the top with two games in hand and could secure the title if results go their way next week.

At the bottom, Pennfields B were confirmed as being relegated back to Division Two for next season.

In Division Two, Hotshots B are 12 points clear of third place after a thumping 5-0 home win against Bentley Moor B. Roy Stokes, Neil Beckley, Adrian Holmes, Liam Jones and Ryan Hamilton all won, and victory next week should secure promotion to the top flight.ion. Cannock Cons A, Goodyears A and Woodfield A currently sit in the bottom three places.

In Division Three, leaders Landywood E still need one more win to secure promotion after losing 3-2 at home to Sedgley Ex C. Paul Burgin and Paul Hodgkiss won for the hosts, but frames for Simon Showell, Steve Hassack and Ian Cleary put promotion on hold for at least another week.

Second-placed Codsall Firs A also lost away at Wolverhampton Electric B 3-2. Ben Allen and Steve Heath triumphed for Codsall – who could be promoted next week if results go their way – while Colin Davies, Bill Reece and Neil Thacker won for Electric.

Danny Keating of Wednesfield RBL A made the division’s highest break of the week with 40.

In Division Four, leaders Poets Corner D confirmed their promotion with a 3-2 away win at Beechdale Social. Sam Dick and Jason Taundry both winning for Beechdale but wins from Chris Lane, Richard Field (38 break) and a decider from Mark Poole clinched promotion and they need just a couple of points to claim the title next week.

Poets Corner E, Poets Corner C, Wolverhampton Electric C and Essington A are all still in with a chance of gaining promotion.

At the bottom of the table, any three from five teams still could go down. Beechdale, Bentley Moor B and Forty Four Club currently sit in the bottom three. Peach, of Poets Corner E, continued his tremendous week as he made the division’s highest break with 44.