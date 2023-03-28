Landywood are so close to the title once again

They now lead the Premier Division by six points with just two games remaining after overcoming clubmates Landywood B 3-2.

It was the B team who started the best as Ricky Sadler picked up the opening frame to lead 1-0 before Jack Harris hit a break of 55 in frame two to level the match.

Big wins for the Steve Barton and John Fallows followed to make it 3-1 and guarantee the win for the A team, but the final frame went to the visitors as Aaron Gale picked up an excellent win against Robbie James to complete the 3-2 scoreline.

Wednesfield Cons A look set to end the season in second place as they won 5-0 at home this week against Rushall Labour A.

Lee Bannister (42 break), Oliver Spooner, Andy Price, Lee Thomson and Simon Gough completed the whitewash win.

Third-placed Pelsall Social A were 4-1 winners at Poets Corner B. Chris Jones, Riley Parson (51 break), Nathan Aston and Steve Smart got the frames.

Elsewhere, Old Hall A will likely be relegated next week as they were beaten 5-0 at Bloxwich Sports A to leave them 11 points from safety with just two games to go. Lee Holder, Rob Brown, Jake Vardy, Matt Warrilow and Ryan Woods scored for Bloxwich.

The race for the title in Division One is still up for grabs as Landywood C lead the way by just a single point with two games remaining after seeing their cut this week as they didn’t play this week.

Darlaston Pool Hall & Grill made the most of their game in hand to close in on the leaders as they won 4-1 at Q Bar. O’Neill Francis did put the hosts into the early lead, but wins for Chad Howell, Daniel Bailey, Ron Smith and Lee Guest turned the match around.

Bentley Moor B’s promotion hopes took a big hit as they were beaten 4-1 by the Bentley Moor A team, for whom Phil Bush , Carl Wilkes, Steve Bircher and Stuart Cox won.

In Division Two the top two sides have officially been promoted but the battle of the title looks to go down to the final week. Dartmouth Central went top this week as they won 3-2 away at Old Hall B thanks to Aaron Taylor, Liam Wright and Paul Piddock.

There was also the remaining semi-final in the Reg Oakes 3x2 Handicap, with Bloxwich Memorial overcoming a 48-point handicap deficit to Bloxwich Sports to advance 479-399.