Jai Herbert appealing UFC London draw

United Kingdom's Jai Herbert during his Men's Lightweight bout against Slovakia's Ludovit Klein

The lightweight put on an impressive performance against Slovakian Ludovit Klein at the UFC’s event in London.

Herbert was warned by the referee in the third round for a low blow, before then being penalised for a second low blow only moments later and having a point taken.

Losing that point meant the fight ended a majority draw, when Herbert was on course for a victory, and replays of the incident seem to show the second knee landing on Klein’s leg and not his groin, but the replay technology was not used at the time.

“It is frustrating. When he called for the second low blow, I remember saying to the referee that it wasn’t low, but in the heat of the moment I didn’t really know,” Herbert told the Express & Star.

“It wasn’t a hard shot anyway and I didn’t hurt him with it, so I didn’t think a point would be taken. The referee could have been more lenient.

“If you look back at the replay, my knee was in line with his leg, so it is frustrating to see the point taken away.

“Also, I think I won the fight regardless of the point being taken away. One judge did give me all three rounds anyway.

“I also could have not thrown that second knee, but it’s neither here nor there.

“We’ve put an appeal about the decision and we’ll wait to hear back, but I’m not sure if anything will come of it to be honest.”

Despite that frustration, ‘the Black Country banger’ is taking the positives from his dominant display in the capital.

Herbert added: “That’s all well and good, and the decision is what it is, so I’m taking the positives from the performance.

“I clearly won the fight in every position. He was a very dangerous opponent and a very good striker, who has some very good highlight knockouts, and I dealt with him.

“Other guys in the UFC haven’t been able to do what I did to him. My grappling has improved and I showed that.

“I’m looking at the positives and I’ve definitely progressed, you can clearly see it.

“What I’ve done in the last few months has obviously worked, so I know how to continue that improvement. You have to look at the positives. I adapted my game and finished the last round very strong.

“My decision making is getting better. It’s all down to my coaches and my team.”

Herbert left the octagon without any injuries and is now hopeful of returning to action in the summer.

He said: “When I first got into the UFC I was thinking too far ahead. I should have been more focused on my progression and taking each fight like it was a world title fight, but I am doing that now.