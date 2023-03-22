Study looking at case for West Midlands indoor velodrome launched

The study has been launched looking at the case for an indoor velodrome in the West Midlands

An advisory group overseeing the project met for the first time last week and will report its recommendations to West Midlands Combined Authority before the end of the year.

The launch of the study follows a lengthy campaign from cycling enthusiasts which began in 2017, when it first emerged a velodrome would not be built for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

A recently published technical review, commissioned by British Cycling, found a training facility could be constructed for around £6.8million.

“There has been a lot of campaigning on this issue for a number of years and in my manifesto, I put on record my support for a velodrome here in the West Midlands,” said mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA chair, Andy Street.

"Following on from the success of the Birmingham 2002 Commonwealth Games, this is another example of an enduring sport legacy in the region.

“If the business case is supportive, we will fully commit to the process of finally realising cycling facilities that will be open, inclusive, and accessible to the community, not just to grow and support the region's sporting talent.”

In addition to examining the case for a purpose-built indoor velodrome, other options being considered are a mixed-use development including a velodrome, an outdoor cycle park and temporary covers for existing outdoor velodromes in Halesowen and Wolverhampton.

The advisory group will be chaired by West Midlands cycling and walking commissioner Adam Tranter and features representatives from the local authorities, Sport England, British Cycling, along with community representatives including Dave Viner, a prominent member of the West Midlands velodrome campaign.

Should the case be made for specialist cycling facilities, separate site feasibility studies and external funding will be required to bring any proposals forward.

“We want to take a hard look at the cycling facilities opportunities for the region post-Commonwealth Games,” said Tranter.

“This is not just looking at a facility for elite use; there’s a potential to create a venue for everyone, a facility that is truly inclusive and accessible in design and in its delivery.

“I am pleased to convene all the major stakeholders on behalf of the mayor, especially community representatives on board to inform this work and help us make the future decisions.”

More than 9,000 people have signed a petition since it emerged a facility would not be constructed for the Commonwealth Games, with track cycling events instead taking place in London.