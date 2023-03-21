Poets stun higher-league Baggeridge in last four

Facing Division One side Baggeridge Social, Poets started with a 68-point handicap and extended their lead in the first frame when Rich Parker won by 16 points.

In frame two, Baggeridge’s Dave Hall played very well to cut the lead by 51 points and James Hill cut it even further when he took frame three, winning by 53 points.

In frame four, Poets Michael Croasdale played a very tactical frame which paid off and won by 24 points, meaning there was only a nine-point gap in Poets’ favour heading into the decider.

Eliott Bastable for Baggeridge and Tony Walker for Poets started the frame with some excellent safety play and chances were hard to come by.

Walker got the first chance to move 30 points in front and contained Bastable very well with more safety play. The chances were still hard to come by as the balls went into very difficult positions on the table to make any break difficult and Walker won the frame by 29 points in the end to take Poets into the final with a score of 360-322.

In the other semi-final, Division Two sides Bilston Bowling Club and Willenhall Libs B faced off.

Willenhall starting with a 32-point handicap lead, but in frame one Bilston Luis Ferraro cut the difference straight away, winning his frame by 34 points.

Bilston extended their lead when Lee Edwards won his frame by 42 points, but frame three saw Willenhall come back as Ben Wright won by 38 points.

Bilston’s Nathan Edwards then played very well to beat Willenhall’s Dave Blunt by 38 points to give Bilston a lead of 44 points.

Bilston’s Tom Hurst won the final frame to take his side through, with a score of 426-398.

Meanwhile, in Division One, Baggeridge Social dented Shifnal WM A’s chances of catching leaders Hotshots by winning 3-2 at home. Tom Maxfield (56) and Michael Brezwyn triumphed for the visitors but wins for Baggeridge’s Jamie Spence, Maria Catalano with the division’s highest break of the week with 84, and Eliott Bastable, now seem to have dashed Shifnal’s chances of the title.

Landywood A took full advantage of Shifnal’s defeat and moved into second place with a fine 4-1 home win over Stafford Inst A. Matt Hyden won the only frame for Stafford. Jack Harris, Mick Stockley, Steve Barton (53) and Robbie James scored for Landywood.

In Division Two, the teams in second and third place met as Golden Cue A hosted Shifnal WM B and it was the visitors who won 4-1 to keep them well on course for promotion. Graham Cole Senior (32) won the Cue’s only frame, with Steve Powell (40), Paul Harper, Lindsey Knox and Aaron Sparkes all winning for the visitors.