Landywood are closing on title triumph again

Jack Harris took a tight opener to give Landywood an early lead, despite his opponent Rich Scott hitting a break of 43, before a one sided second frame went to Steve Powell to make it 2-0.

Steve Barton then won frame three to win the game, before Darren Westwood won a close fourth frame as a consolation for the hosts. Mark Archer then went on to take the final frame for Landywood to complete the 4-1 win and give them an eight-point lead at the top of the table with four games remaining.

Elsewhere in the league, Wednesfield Cons A beat Pelsall 3-2 away from home. Lee Thomson picked up a great opening frame win over Chris Jones to give Wednesfield the early lead before Riley Parsons quickly levelled the match for the hosts.

The middle frames were also spilt, with Andy Price winning for the visitors and Nathan Aston winning for the hosts after having a break of 30, which left the match locked at 2-2. Lee Bannister managed to then take the final frame by a score of 71-51 to earn his side the narrow win.

Poets Corner A won 4-1 away at Landywood B. Ricky Sadler gave the hosts an early lead as he hit breaks of 57 and 39 before Pommy Kang comfortably took frame two for Poets to make it 1-1. A win for Dave Blunt in frame three made it 2-1 to Poets before Daniel Hartley made it 3-1 after winning frame four after having a break of 56. They were not done there though as Adam Hartshorn managed to come back in the final frame to win on the black to complete his side’s 4-1 win.

In Division One, Landywood C continue to lead the way as they picked up a narrow 3-2 win away at Bentley Moor A. Mark Thomas, Dale Hughes and Dave Turner, who had a break of 68 in the decider, earned them the important win while the hosts’ two frame wins came from Phil Bush and and Carl Wilkes.

Bentley Moor B, meanwhile, are hanging on to second place currently, despite playing a game more than the team below, as they won 3-2 away at Poets Corner C. Hasan Hussain won the opener for Poets to lead 1-0 before wins for Russ Maine, Lee Davis and Mitchell Swain saw Bentley secure the match win as they went 3-1 ahead. The hosts continued to battle away though and they got their reward as Sajid Hussain won the final frame to rescue the scoreline to a 3-2 defeat.