Landywood edge towards title with a narrow win

It means they are five points clear of Social, having played a game less. Jack Harris got the highest break of the game with 57.

Wednesfield Cons A moved to within two points of second spot with a game in hand as they picked up a 5-0 home win over Poets Corner B. Oliver Spooner hit a break of 91.

The race for the Division One title saw leaders Landywood C beaten 3-2 at home by Poets Corner C. Wins for Hasib Hussain, Hasan Hussain and Sajid Hussain did the damage for Poets.

Bentley Moor B continued their late promotion push as they moved into second after winning 3-2 at home against Bloxwich Sports B.

The Amery Club were also winners this week and remain just outside the drop zone after winning 3-2 away at fellow relegation-battling side Bloxwich Memorial B. Carl Rushton, Des Pitt and Brian Guest won the frames for Amery.

In Division Two, leaders Poets Corner D extended their lead to five points as they won 4-1 at home against Old Hall B.

Nick Roden gave Poets the early lead in a tight frame after having a break of 39 before a black-ball win for Mark Poole made it 2-0 early on.

Dave Wilton took the third frame for a 3-0 lead before Old Hall’s Craig Homer pulled one back for 3-1. That proved to just be a consolation as Harry Garbett took the final frame for Poets to leave them on the brink of promotion.

In the competitions this week, Rob Wharne made it into the Individual Handicap final as he beat Graham Cole Jnr 3-1 with breaks of 48 and 46.

The two remaining matches in the quarter-finals of the Individual Championship were also played this week with Pommy Kang aand Adrian Rosa making it through.