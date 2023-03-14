Comeback for Neil sees him through to final

The Hotshots ace overcame his opponent from Essington 3-2 thanks a 78 break in the final frame.

In the second semi-final, Colin Reade of Pennfields took on Sedgley’s Stuart Barker, giving him 16 points a frame start.

Although Reade took the first two frames, aided by breaks of 38 and 51, he was pegged back to 2-2 and a more confident Barker kept the momentum up to win through to the final.

In Division One, the highlight of the week was a wonderful century break of 129 by Riley Parsons, which helped Poets Corner A to a 4-1 home win against Wednesfield Cons A. Pommy Kang, Chris Jones and Bal Sembi also won, with Oliver Spooner getting the consolation frame for Wednesfield. Hotshots A remain top after winning 3-2 at home against Landywood B.

In Division Two, Hotshots B are now 10 points clear after winning 3-2 away at Sedgley WMC B. Wins for Neil Beckley, Roy Stokes and Adrian Holmes now sees Hotshots only a couple of wins away from confirming promotion.

Shifnal WM B are sitting third after winning 3-2 at home to Stafford Inst B, Steve Powell making the division’s highest break of the week with 68.