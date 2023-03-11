Patricia Cowdrill hoping for more success

Patricia Cowdrill, right, pictured with Trubbys Swift

Cowdrill led the way in the graded racing ranks ahead of yesterday’s afternoon meeting at Monmore, having had 60 winners already in 2023.

It is a welcome change to the usual trend of her greyhounds finding their feet when spring comes around – and she says it is down to the hard work of her dedicated handlers.

“Usually, our dogs run better from the spring, but this time we seem to have started to run really well through the winter,” said Cowdrill.

“Every dog that goes out obviously doesn’t win, but they’re all running well.

“It’s all to do with the people around us, our team. They work really hard and absolutely adore the dogs – that’s got a lot to do with it as well.

“The dogs, they trust the people that’s around them, and as a result they’re running really well.”

Cowdrill marked International Women’s Day this past Wednesday with two winners - Kilwest Daisy triumphing in an A3 and Murlens Clio victorious in an A4.

She added: “We’ve got some nice new dogs in the kennel and we’ll see how they get on.

“The Kilwest dogs all seem to do well for us – Kilwest Rodney was at Nottingham and didn’t like it at all but has come to Monmore and won his race. So, hopefully, he’ll go from strength to strength and win a few more.

“We just want to keep striding on now. We’ll just give it our best and at the minute, the dogs are doing us proud.”

Monmore, weather permitting, are looking forward to the semi-finals of the Premier Greyhound Racing Puppy Derby at the track tonight.

The first round of heats took place last weekend and the three semis should prove to be pulsating affairs, with two dogs from each then advancing to the £20,000 showpiece.

Home trainers Richie Taberner, Nathan Hunt and Carol Weatherall are hoping to get into the final with Aero Arran, Droopys Fidget and Untold Zloty respectively.