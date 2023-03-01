Walking hockey proving a hit in Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton and Tettenhall Hockey Club is working in conjunction with Wolverhampton Council Health to launch a walking hockey club

Although walking football has become increasingly popular and has received a high media profile since it was established in 2014, two years later the hockey version was invented and the Wolverhampton group has been meeting for the last nine months at Aldersley Stadium.

Tim Lorimer, who has been involved with Wolverhampton and Tettenhall Hockey Club since 1980, runs the sessions in conjunction with Wolverhampton City Council's public health department.

Over 15 people regularly taking part, with ages ranging from the mid 40s to over 80s.

There are also players referred by health professionals, some recovering after hip surgery and others who have suffered with mental health issues.

Up until now, the group has split into two to play matches against each other but they are now in training for their first competitive game against Bromsgrove Hockey Club next month.

The choice of the opponents is significant as the head development coach at Bromsgrove, Alan Gormley, established the concept of walking hockey as a sport in 2016 when a member of the club told him the pace of a full game was too fast for her.

Since then the walking version has developed and Tim said the Wolverhampton group not only provides much needed exercise for the members, but it provides a social outlet for them as they meet for coffee afterwards.

He said: "We work in conjunction with the health department and they have been big supporters of the sport and the group, providing the venue and facilities for us to play.

"The social aspect is a big factor as well, the fact the group stays behind for a drink is significant as that attracts people as well and helps them to meet and talk to other members after the session.

"There aren't many clubs or groups in the West Midlands taking part in the sport apart from I think Bloxwich and Bromsgrove, where Alan established the sport."

Amanda Blagg, aged 48 from Pattingham was introduced to the group by her father Tony, who used to play for Old Wulfrunians Hockey Club.

She said: "I hadn't played since school but used to love the game then and when my dad told me about the group I thought I would check it out, not knowing that walking hockey was a thing.

"I have been going for around five months now and love the mix of age ranges and experiences of the game and also the fact it gets you out of the house and doing something positive and healthy

and allows us to socialise as well."

Tony said: "I have been playing since it was established and I remember Amanda playing at school so thought I would invite her to take part and she has really taken to it."