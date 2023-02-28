Shifnal overturn 200-point deficit to reach last four

The headstart handed to opponents Wolverhampton Electric D made their quarter-final tie a tough ask, but the Shifnal trio all scored heavily to win the day.

Tom Maxfield rattled in breaks of 68 and 40, John Fallows hit a 51 and Michael Brezwyn scored 46 and 40 as Shifnal ended up winning by an aggregate score of 592-415.

Bilston Bowling Club are also through to the last four after their trio of Luis Ferraro, Ashley Wall and Nath Edwards won five out of six frames away at Codsall Firs.

Elsewhere, Landywood C won 441-361 at home to Sedgley WMC, while the final semi-final spot was bagged by the Poet’s Corner B team of Tony Walker, Rich Parker and Ant Darby, who triumphed 491-470 over their own club’s E squad.

Paul Deaville scored the biggest break of the week to keep Hotshots A top of Division One.

Deaville’s 89 earned the leaders a 3-2 win at home to Landywood C, which keeps them two points clear at the summit. Mark Ganderton also won for Hotshots, with Jamie Brown claiming the deciding frame after Jamie Harris and Danny Ludgate had picked up frames for the visitors.

Hotshots B remain top of Division Two after an impressive 4-1 win away at Goodyear Pavilion.

Ryan Hamilton, Roy Stokes, Neil Beckley and Daniel Hartley all took frames for the visitors, with Alvee Chowdury claiming a consolation for the hosts.

Golden Cue A took advantage of a slip by Shifnal B to go second in the table with a 4-1 win at home to Wolverhampton Electric A, which saw them climb up to second place.

With Shifnal beaten 3-2 on home turf by Poet’s Corner B, wins for Wayne Pruden, Stewart Humphries and Graham Cole Junior and Senior earned the Golden Cue a big win.

At the other end of the table, basement boys Woodfield A claimed a shock 4-1 triumph away at Landywood D, with Dwyer Evans, Chris Evans, Peter Winfield and Lee Haselum all winning frames.

Division Three leaders Landywood E continued their march toward promotion with a 3-2 win over Golden Cue B.

Colin Kettlewell won the deciding frame for Landywood, who now have a nine-point cushion over the fourth-placed team, Sedgley Ex-Servicemen D. Elsewhere, Liam Wright made the division’s highest break of the week with a 46 to help Dartmouth Central win 3-2 at Goodyear Pavilion B.

Poet’s Corner C remain second in Division Four – albeit 10 points behind runaway leaders Poet’s Corner D, after a 3-2 home win over Forty Four Club.

Poet’s Corner E stay in third, the final promotion place, after a 3-2 away win at Fordhouses B.

Fordhouses D have a 15-point lead at the top of Division Five after closest challengers Poet’s Corner F were beaten 3-2 away at Essington B, Stuart Hemmings holding his nerve to win the deciding frame.