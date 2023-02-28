Champion Shaun Murphy salutes Wolverhampton after win

Shaun Murphy lifts the trophy after overcoming Ali Carter, right, in the final Main pic: World Snooker Tour

The 40-year-old slammed in five centuries, including a 145 to land the £10,000 prize for highest break of the tournament, as he cruised past Ali Carter 10-4 in Sunday’s final at Aldersley Arena.

Murphy, who also picked up the £125,000 winner’s cheque, has now moved into the top-10 all-time for ranking title wins after his 10th career success and he was quick to pay tribute to Wolverhampton and the crowd after the match.

“Wolverhampton has always been a very special place for me,” he said. “I grew up playing on the pro-am circuit and Wolverhampton is one of the main places we used to come.

“They have always been a fabulous crowd. I learned a lot of my young game, my amateur game in Wolverhampton. The support this week has meant the world, thank you so much.

“We used to go to the old Strikers club to play on the amateur scene, so I already had good vibes coming here at the start of the week.”

Murphy, runner-up at the Welsh Open the previous weekend, had shown his intent with building the 145 clearance in the second frame on the way to opening up a 3-0 lead.

Although Carter pulled a couple of frames back, secured with breaks of 122 and 59, Murphy made another century clearance of 141 to move 5-2 ahead.

Murphy was then on course for a maximum attempt in the last frame of the afternoon session, but had to settle for 112 after just failing to sink the final red.

More of the same followed in the evening session, with another 103 further extending Murphy’s lead before Carter then got two back on the board with runs of 71 and 82.

It was, though, only delaying the inevitable as one more half-century break was followed by 130 as Murphy wrapped up an impressive tournament win.

“I lost in the final last week to Robert Milkins and couldn’t quite get the job done,” added Murphy. “To not just win but to play like that, I am going to put down as one of the biggest achievements of my career. To play like that when I needed it the most, I’m really going to take that as a big feather in the cap.

“I’ve been through the bad times in the last few seasons but you have to keep going, you have persevere.

“There has been very little to get excited about in the world of snooker for me over the past few seasons.

“There have been a lot of honest conversations in front of mirrors and a lot of soul searching, but I am very lucky to have some great support, with friends and family back home.”

Despite his defeat, Carter reflected on a positive year so far. He said: “Shaun played great, and he has played the best all week. When he is on (form), we have seen what happens and it is unbelievable he hasn’t won for three years.

“But it has been a great month for me winning the German Masters, after such a long time myself (without a tournament victory) and getting to the final of this is massive.