Michael Rutter eyes his dad’s Isle of Man TT record

Michael Rutter. Credit Ian and Sarah Mills/OTTpix

The North West 200 and Isle of Man TT legend is preparing for his 29th year in the sport, making him the longest-serving racer on the grid, and is set to pass his father’s record number of 82 starts at this year’s TT.

Rutter, who was born in Brierley Hill and now lives in Bridgnorth, will be racing on the super-exclusive and much-loved Honda RCV213V-S, something he says makes it extra special.

“Riding the RCV at the Northwest 200 and TT in 2019 rates as one of the greatest experiences of my racing career," he said. “It’s such a special bike and having it at the Bathams Racing workshop is a constant reminder of that.”

The Rutter name has been a well known one in racing ever since 1965 when Tony made his debut at the Isle of Man TT.

He won seven races at the TT – a feat matched by his son – with Michael achieving 11 additional podium finishes at the iconic event from 80 starts.

The 50-year-old paid tribute to his father’s record, saying: “This year is a very special year for me and my family because of equalling my dad’s legacy, so it makes sense to dust off the Honda, refresh it, and race it again.

“We're very lucky to be able to do so, plus it's one of the perks of being the team owner I suppose!”