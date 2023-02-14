Hotshots’ losing run sees them slip from summit

Hotshots had been at the summit since the opening day of the season and were unbeaten up until the mid-season break. But they lost their third league game in a row, this time to Landywood A.

Karl Ashmore made a wonderful 80 break to take the first frame for Hotshots, but that was the only frame of the night for them as wins for Jack Harris, Steve Barton, Dave Turner (48) and Robbie James (48) saw Landywood A move into third place in the table.

Shifnal A are the new leaders as they took full advantage of Hotshots’ loss by winning 4-1 away at Sedgley Ex A.

Tom Maxfield (76) , Keith Price, Matt Davies and Ian Duffy got the wins. Rob Brown won the only frame on the night for Sedgley Ex.

Landywood B moved out of the bottom three with a 4-1 home win against stablemates Landywood C. Michael Beardmore, Chris Schwalbe, Adrian Woods and Kevin Richards all won with Billy Stanton with the consolation frame for Landywood C.

In Division Two, Hotshots B remain top after a close 3-2 away win at Woodfield B.

Matt Harvey and Greg Cotterill triumphed for the hosts, but wins for Roy Stokes, Dan Hartley and a decider from Ryan Hamilton took the match for the leaders.

Second-placed Golden Cue A are still pushing the leaders for the title and closed the gap after a fine 5-0 home win against Woodfield A.

Wayne Pruden, Graham Cole Junior, Graham Cole Senior, Karl Taylor (42) and Stewart Humphries completed the whitewash.

Poet’s Corner B had a good 4-1 away win at Stafford Institute B. Darren Millard (33), Mark Lloyd (49), Michael Croasdale and Tony Walker all winning with Steve Holland taking the only frame for Stafford.

In Division Three, leaders Landywood E lost away at Wolverhampton Electric B. Wins for Landywood’s Colin Kettlewell and Paul Burgin were not enough as Electric’s Colin Davies, Mick Fox and Neil Thacker took the match for the hosts 3-2.

Second-placed Codsall Firs A also lost 3-2 away at Fordhouses A.

Wins for Codsall’s Steve Goodall and Ben Allen again were not enough at Tom Maddocks, Ian Jennings and a decider from Satish Mahay saw Fordhouses move into second place with Codsall dropping to fourth.

Golden Cue B moved into third place after a fine 4-1 away win against Wednesfield RBL A. Conner Showell, Paul Lacy, Todd Bottley and Dave Holmes winning for the Cue. Daniel Pugh had the only success for Wednesfield.

In Division Four, leaders Poet’s Corner D got back to winning ways with a 4-1 home win against Bentley Moor B.

Wolverhampton Electric C have moved up to fourth place after a 3-2 win against Fordhouses B.

Essington A are up to fifth place with a 3-2 home win against Willenhall Libs B.