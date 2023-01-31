Shifnal inflict double defeat on leaders Hotshots

Hotshots’ proud record of half-a-season unbeaten could not help them through in knockout action – Tom Maxfield’s excellent 87 a fine contribution for the victors, who held a 48-point starting advantage.

Paul Deaville (63) and Callum Downing (65) fought back, but it was Shifnal’s place in the quarter- finals.

Another Division One outfit, Wednesfield Con A, are through to the last eight after reeling in Division Four hopefuls Rugeley Progressive Club.

Rugeley were handed a 108-point start and Steve Rogers took the first frame to extend that, but Lee Bannister, Andy Price, Oliver Spooner and Dan Ward helped Wednesfield to an entertaining 355-340 victory.

Pennfields A have responded from a difficult Division One campaign with a last-16 win at league rivals Landywood B. Simon Thomas and Paul Dunn’s frames, with a 16-point head-start, was enough for narrow 339-336 progression. The last eight is made up by Landywood A, Sedgley WMC A, Essington A and Stafford Institute B.

Bentley Moor B moved into the quarter-finals of the Consolation Cup as frames for Steve Vowles and Bob Davies, plus a 24-point start, were just enough to squeeze through as Darlaston Cons.

They are joined by Cannock Cons A, who progressed at Pennfields C via the help of a 48-point start and Mark Thomas’ 37 break.

Bilston BC, Baggeridge Social, Pennfields B, Willenhall Libs A, Sedgley WMC B and Poets Corner B complete the last eight.

In league action it was double delight for Shifnal, who heaped further misery on Hotshots with a 3-2 victory for a third reverse in a week for the previously unbeaten leaders. Maxfield, John Fallows and Matt Davies came out on top in their frames for the Shropshire team.

Stafford Institute A were impressive winners on the road 4-1 at Sedgley Ex A.

Stewart Jones, Matt Hyden, Chris Ward and Graham Beardmore came out on top.

There was a clash of the top two in Division Two and once more it went to the away side as Hotshots B prevailed 4-1 winners at Shifnal B.

Frames for Neil Beckley, Roy Stokes, Ryan Hamilton and Adrian Holmes helped Hotshots climb to the summit.

Landywood E’s lead at the top of Division Three is now up to seven points after a thumping 5-0 home success over Wednesfield Cons B.

Sedgley Ex D climbed to second with a 3-2 win at club-mates Sedgley Ex B. Mark Stewart, Steve Page and Adam Hartshorn – breaks of 35 and 30 in his frame – helped the D team to victory.

Basement boys Charlemont BC B produced their display of the season with a thrilling 5-0 victory at promotion-chasing Fordhouse A.

Basement boys Charlemont BC B produced their display of the season with a thrilling 5-0 victory at promotion-chasing Fordhouse A.

A division-high break of 37 from Mark Hull and efforts from John Lawley, Chris Stanley, Dean Skidmore and Jesse Lowe earned the unlikely whitewash.

In Division 4 leaders Poet’s Corner D got back to winnings ways with a 4-1 home win against Bilston S&S. Mark Poole, Nick Roden, Chris Lane (32) and Gary Haynes winning Amo Sandhu with the consolation frame for Bilston. Poet’s Corner E are still chasing the leaders and the lead is now down to just 3 points after a fine 5-0 away win at Pennfields C. Lee Peach, Brad Peach, Josh Peach, Martin Peach and Mitchell Peach completed the whitewash for Poet’s. Mike Chinn of Wolverhampton Electric C made division 4’s highest break this week with 35.