Stafford's Georgia Blaikie takes slippery slope to success

Stafford Grammar School pupil Georgia Blaikie in action ahead of the World School Winter Games in Turkey.

Georgia Blaikie, from Stafford, will head to Turkey next month to participate in the games. The 14-year-old is a pupil at Stafford Grammar and will line up against skiers from 24 different countries in the three alpine ski events, slalom, giant slalom and super-G.

She said: “Honestly, it’s an amazing opportunity and I am so grateful to be selected.

“I’m not sure how many racers there will be, but I hope to make it into the top 20 or even the top 10.

“I found the Norwegians were so, so fast because they’re able to train every day, and I’m sure competitors from other countries will be just as amazing, so I really have to push myself to equal their level. It’s incredibly exciting.”

Last year the 14-year-old clinched a top 10 slot at the English Championships in Italy and came second in the Scottish Ski Championships in Cairngorm.

Georgia first put on a pair of skis when she was a toddler and entered her initial competition at the age of seven.

She is a member of Midlands Ski Club and trains weekly iat a dry-ski slope in Derbyshire from April to November with races most weekends, while during winter she spends 12 weeks training abroad.

“Dry slopes and snow are very different and I need as much snow training as possible so that I can get used to different terrains and steepness, as well as low temperatures,” she added. “It was minus 20C for example when I was out in Norway. My schedule is intense with so much training and races in between, plus I have to fit in all my schoolwork.”.

Having pledged allegiance to her father’s native Scotland, she is currently the second ranked Scottish dry slope racer and fifth fastest alpine skier in her age group, and she is placed sixth in the UK table.

However, while attending school in Staffordshire Georgia remains eligible for selection to the English national team.

As well as representing the English Schools’ Ski Association (ESSKIA) the SGS pupil also turns out for the National Schools’ Snowsports Association.