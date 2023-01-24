Sedgley duo edge victory in handicap competition

Sedgley’s Alan Nelson and Mark Smith travelled to Hotshot’s Dan Hartley and Liam Jones and won on the final black 379-370

Another game that went to the final black was between Wolverhampton Electric’s Bill Reece and Pat McVey andt Pennfield’s Paul Dunn and Colin Reade, the latter pair winning 412-409..

In Division One, Hotshots’ long unbeaten run finally came to an end when they travelled away to Baggeridge. Chris Jeavons (47) and Mark Ganderton won for the leaders and it looked like the run was set to continue but wins from Dave Hall, Maria Catalano (60) and a decider from Elloitt Bastable gave the home side the win.

Bottom club Pennfield’s B hosted Sedgley Ex A, for whom Simon Hickman compiled the divisions highest break of the week with a wonderful 113 in the first frame. But wins for Les Edmunds, Tony Davies and Stuart Garrett saw Pennfileld’s B claim their second win of the season,

In Division Two, Hotshots’ B and Shifnal B are still locked together at the top. Hotshots hosted Golden Cue A and won 4-1 . Roy Stokes, Ryan Hamilton, Neil Beckley and Adrian Holmes all won. with Graham Cole Senior winning the consolation frame for the Cue.

Shifnal B equalled Hotshots win when they travelled to Sedgley WMC B . Wins for Steve Powell (42), Ade Henry, Chris Petford and Aaron Sparkes took the match 4-1 Mark Gilbert was Sedgley’s only winner.

In Division Three, Landywood E now lead the division by four points after a home 4-1 win against Cannock Cons B.

Paul Hodgkiss, Michael Hodgekiss, Ian Esprey and Colin Kettlewell all won, with Rob Temple taking the single frame for Cannock.

Dartmouth Central had a much needed 4-1 away win at promotion chasing Sedgley Ex D. Paul Piddock, Arthur Russell, David Collins and Aaron Taylor eased Dartmouth’s relegation worries, with Adam Hartshorn the only winner on the night for Sedgley..

In Division Four, runaway leaders Poet’s Corner D were stopped in their tracks when they played second placed Poet’s Corner E .

The E team won 4-1 against the leaders and cut the difference at the top to only four points. Brad Peach, Josh Peach, Lee Peach with the division’s highest break this week of 54 and Martin Peach completed the victory Chris Lane took the only frame for the leaders.

Fordhouse’s B are still in contention for promotion after another fine 3-2 home win against Pennfield’s C. Alan Matthews and Steve Morgan won for the visitors but Tommy Butler, Ian Lewis and a decider from Adrian Partington kept Fordhouses in the hunt.

In Division Five, Fordhouse’s D now hold an 11 points lead at the top of the table after a 5-0 win away at Forty Four B.