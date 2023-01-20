The appliance of science for Aero

Trainer Richie Taberner, centre, with Aero Squeak

Taberner is one of the key figures behind the Aero Greyhounds kennels in Wombourne and takes over from Arran Dunn as a trainer at Monmore. Boasting 30 years of experience in greyhound racing, he is out to make an impression in both the graded ranks at Monmore and the Open circuit.

“In terms of the kennels, we have three kennel blocks. I have two assistant trainers in Joanne Slater and Arran Dunn, who I’ve reversed roles with,” explained Taberner.

“So, there are three professional trainers on-site, with two kennelhands each assisting us, and we have 30 dogs each.

“We all train differently – so if my method isn’t suiting a certain dog, then we can move them into Arran or Jo’s kennel and that may work better for them.

“The kennels came about through the sport’s biggest owner in the last couple of decades, Stuart Forsdike, and then David Cartwright and myself.

“The three of us are in a position financially to subsidise it and do it right, so it’s a scientific way of training.

“The science is in the way we feed – giving the dogs a high-fat diet which they need. It’s in the way we train, too. We have a full-time physio on site, Greg Hill, who specialises in laser treatment, ultrasound treatment and massages.

“We also have a hygienist come in regularly, so it’s about trying to give the dogs the very best welfare, the very best feeding and the very best training. It’s a huge programme.

“We have a strong team, so we’re just hoping to have a good year at Monmore first and foremost.

“We have a lot of promising pups in the kennel and some nice race dogs such as Shelbys Memory and Aero Squeak.

“We hope to have a good few Opens as well and be in that top 25 for the Trainers Championship this year, and then kick on after that.”

Taberner had Sporty Best win his first race since taking on the trainers’ licence on Thursday evening and has five runners on tonight’s full card of Open races.

Among the Opens are four Category Three finals – the Ladbrokes 480 Maiden, the Ladbrokes 480, the Ladbrokes Dual Distance and the Ladbrokes 264.