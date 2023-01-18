Walsall v Leicester FA Cup clash 'will be a sell-out'

The Saddlers host the 2015/16 champions on Saturday, January 28, at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.
However, a handful tickets may go back on sale if season ticket holders do not claim their seat by 5pm tomorrow.
A club statement read: “Any unclaimed season ticket seats will then go on sale to supporters who have purchased a home ticket in the 2022/23 season. Please note, if purchasing tickets after 5pm these can only be done online as the ticket office closes at 4.30pm.
“Supporters who have any home or away booking history will be able to purchase tickets from 9am on Saturday, January 21, should any remain available by this point.”