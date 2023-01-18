Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall v Leicester FA Cup clash 'will be a sell-out'

SportPublished:

Walsall’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Premier League Leicester City will be sold out, the club have confirmed.

The Poundland Bescot Stadium
The Poundland Bescot Stadium

The Saddlers host the 2015/16 champions on Saturday, January 28, at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

However, a handful tickets may go back on sale if season ticket holders do not claim their seat by 5pm tomorrow.

A club statement read: “Any unclaimed season ticket seats will then go on sale to supporters who have purchased a home ticket in the 2022/23 season. Please note, if purchasing tickets after 5pm these can only be done online as the ticket office closes at 4.30pm.

“Supporters who have any home or away booking history will be able to purchase tickets from 9am on Saturday, January 21, should any remain available by this point.”

Sport
Football
Walsall FC

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News