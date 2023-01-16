Notification Settings

Wolves and Nottingham Forest charged over cup melee

By Russell YoullSportPublished:

Wolves and Nottingham Forest have been charged by the FA over the melee after the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.

Tempers spill over after the final whistle at the City Ground

Tempers boiled over at the City Ground after Wolves lost on penalties and former Molineux man Morgan Gibbs-White celebrated in front of the travelling fans.

Gibbs-White slid on his knees in front of the away end, prompting Wolves players to confront the Stafford-born midfielder. The 22-year-old had earlier goaded Wolves fans after scoring from the spot during the penalty shoot-out, which Wolves lost 4-3.

A fracas ensued after the final whistle with players having to be separated.

Wolves defender Toti Gomes said afterwards: ""I went there to separate and he [Gibbs-White] wanted to fight with me. I don’t know why because I didn’t want to fight with him.

“I didn’t understand why, but then many people came. I don’t know why because we know each other and I wouldn’t fight with him, I just wanted to separate.

“But it calmed down and we’re all friends again.”

However, the FA have now charged both clubs with "failing to ensure their players and/or benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour after the final whistle."

Wolves and Forest have until Thursday to provide their responses.

