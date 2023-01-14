Champion’s Jet is eyeing perfect 10

Champion trainer Mark Wallis with Gougane Jet

The track – having celebrated its 95th birthday earlier this week – is hosting its first set of open races of 2023. And lots of eyes will be on Jet, who is trained by Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) champion trainer Mark Wallis and has so far been an unstoppable force at Monmore.

The lightning-quick two-year-old has won nine from nine over the two-bend trip and aims to make it a perfect 10 in race 10 this evening.

Sporty Dash, trained by Craig Marston, and Brian Thompson’s Vixons Ghost are among the dogs aiming to stop Jet’s dominance.

That exciting race is one of two Ladbrokes.com 264 heats, with three dogs from each advancing to next weekend’s final.

All 10 open races on the card are heats for various finals – the Ladbrokes.com 480, the Ladbrokes.com Dual Distance Stayers and the Ladbrokes.com 480 Maiden being the other three competitions.

In the 480 event, another of Wallis’s dogs, Antigua Woofwoof will fancy his chances of bagging another Monmore triumph having fared well at the track in the past.

Dapper Dinnen, who is trained by Nathan Hunt, could be one to keep an eye on in the Dual Distance Stayers. The final for that next weekend will be run over 684m – the first Monmore race over that distance since last July – while the 480 maiden looks set to be highly competitive.

It comes after Monmore trainer Arran Dunn had a fine evening on Thursday, with four of his dogs winning graded races.

Crossfield Zelda made it six wins from as many D1 races, while Ballymac Honest prevailed in an A1 for his second success on the trot.