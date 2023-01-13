Wolverhampton goal-ace Nick Bandurak feared national chance had gone

England's Nick Bandurak celebrates his 3rd goal during England vs Ghana in the Men's Pool B fixture at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre, on day one of 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture date: Friday July 29, 2022..

Bandurak, 29, was set to be involved this morning as England’s tournament got under way against Wales.

The Wolverhampton-born former Cannock Hockey Club youngster has enjoyed a stunning last year or so and only forced an international trial aged 28 after smashing in the goals for his Kent-based club Holcombe.

Having had to juggle his hockey career with jobs away from the field, Bandurak, an England junior in his younger days, only earned a first England cap last February aged 29, a rare feat. He has since thrived on the international stage with 20 goals in 21 caps and a home Commonwealth Games bronze medal – in which he was top scorer – under his belt.

Striker Bandurak, though, admits he felt his chance had gone.

“For nine years I was on the outside looking in,” Bandurak said. “There were times – and I would never outwardly admit it – that I believed my chance had gone.

“I was 28 when I went through the trial process, I was 29 when I got my first cap. That rarely, rarely happens.

“You try to stay as optimistic as you can. These past nine years have been about doing what I do and trusting that my game will pay off.

“That’s been the hardest bit, doing everything I can to stay close to the boys in full-time training.

“It’s a mind-numbingly defiant belief and confidence that I’m doing the right thing. That’s been so tough, putting the work in when you’re not guaranteed the outcome that you want.

“Ultimately it’s the journey that I fell in love with. I realised aged 23 that I loved the journey as much as what I believed the destination would be.

“I wouldn’t change a single thing about the way I’ve approached the last few years.”

The showpiece tournament in India is a World Cup debut for Bandurak as head coach Paul Revington’s side look to improve on a run of three fourth-placed finishes this month.

The 2024 Paris Olympics start in less than 18 months. Great Britain, who Bandurak also made his debut for last year, added: “To go to the Olympics in Paris would be surreal. What’s served me really well is staying present but you can’t not be aware of the Olympics.