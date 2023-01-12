It’s a net gain as Stafford bag a double

SWN Diamonds were successful in a first ever walking netball tournament event in Burton upon Trent

The club, who boast 45 members, were crowned champions of the inaugural Burton upon Trent walking netball tournament before going on to claim an accolade at a regional awards on the same day.

SWN Diamonds, one of the club's teams, were successful at the event in Burton's Meadowside Leisure Centre after coming through four hard-fought victories in the tournament.

The good times kept coming for the club as representatives were on hand to receive a highly commended award at Stafford Borough Council's community awards in the town.

They were nominated for a contribution to community wellbeing and for its ability to encourage participation and provide support to a diverse group of people in the award's sport and leisure section.

On the court the Diamonds battled to success with a narrow 3-2 victory over Lido Lynxes, a handsome 7-2 win over Burton Bombshells, 5-3 triumph over club rivals SWN Rubies and a 6-2 victory over Burton Bravehearts.

The team elected Lynn Ellis as their star player for the tournament for her performances in goal defence.

Laura Colclough, club founder and head coach, said: “It really was a full day of celebrations for Stafford Walking Netball.

"The tournament was so much fun, and meant we got to meet some really amazing women and men. Then to top it off in the evening, it was a real honour to attend such a wonderful event that celebrated volunteers, organisations and businesses who put community at the heart of what they do.

"And to hear so many inspirational stories, including our own, was such a privilege and really, very humbling.”

Walking netball is a slowed-down version of the sport especially promoting a relaxed, friendly and sporting environment.

The inclusive Stafford Walking Netball Club train on Thursdays between 1pm and 3pm at Beaconside Sport and Fitness Centre.