Wolverhampton's Joab Sneyd wins Wrestling gold in Finland

Joab Sneyd

Joab Sneyd, who trains at Wolverhampton Wrestling Club, has been in the sport for less than two years but after winning a British title in May he has now won gold at the Helsinki Open.

The 17-year-old from Sedgley was the only wrestler in the male under-17 92kg category to win all his matches, as he finished his final match in style by pinning his opponent and securing the gold medal.

Joab said: "I was really nervous because it was my first international tournament. I woke up on the morning of the the tournament not feeling very well, however I was determined to carry on because I had not travelled this far to drop out of the tournament.

"I am really pleased with my performance but I recognise that I have still got so much more to learn. Family and friends from back home really encouraged me during the day which really helped me. I wanted to make the Black Country proud!"

Despite his age, Joab has now been asked to train with the Great Britain under-23 team as he continues to impress on the mat.

The teenager originally started wrestling to improve his grappling skills for rugby, before ditching the ball to continue his development in his new sport. Only a year after that, he was victorious at the British National Wrestling Championship.

His father Shane added: "We want to support Joab as much as possible in order for him to reach his potential. He worked very hard leading up to the tournament and throughout the tournament.

"He showed real strength of character and determination despite not feeling 100 per cent. We are so proud of what he has achieved as he is still relatively new to the sport.