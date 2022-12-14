Wolverhampton's Jessica Bromley looking to bring back championships medal

Jessica Bromley in action

Jessica Bromley is in the Special Olympics GB (SOGB) table tennis squad in what will be her third summer games.

She was already successful in winning five medals in gymnastics at the 1995 event held in Connecticut and three in the table tennis at the games in Los Angles in 2015 after she switched sports due to watching her sister compete

So far only 58 people from Great Britain have been chosen to go to the event, to be held in Berlin next June, which will involve 7,000 athletes in 26 events. Team GB is eventually expected to send a team of 150.

The Special Olympics is the world's largest sports movement for people with intellectual disabilities and is officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The British organisation, set up in 1978, is a non-profit charity providing year-round sports coaching and athletic competition in summer and winter sports,

Jessica is training for the event at the South Cheshire Special Needs Table Tennis Club in Crewe under the tutelage of her step-father Kevin - he and her mother Gail are top class table tennis coaches who have been active for many years.

The 41-year-old took up gymnastics in 1991 originally for fitness and to co-ordinate her movement and after training for a year she took part in her first competition. Going from strength to strength, she represented Team GB in the 1995 games and came back medal laden,

She took up table tennis along gymnastics in 2001 when she watched her sisters Victoria and Nicola playing and quickly became proficient, training at Woodfield Sports and Social Club in Penn.

Jessica was soon competing on a level with Victoria, who also represented Team GB in table tennis at the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

As well as taking part in weekend training camps at the school base in Cheshire, she coaches youngsters at St Phillips Church in Wolverhampton as part of regular youth club sessions.

In Germany she is expected to take part in the singles, doubles and mixed-doubles competition and has high hopes of a gold medal.

She said: "I took up table tennis because I saw my sisters playing it, tried it and found I enjoyed it and it helped me make friends. "It went from there because I found I was quite good at it so started concentrating on it full time.

"I have always been interested in sport,I even took up swimming but it it was probably more for fitness - I think Victoria's success in table tennis and competing against each other in leagues pushed me towards seeing how far I could go.

"I am looking forward to going to and competing in Germany, sport and the Special Olympics has opened up so many doors and new areas for me and hopefully I can bring back a gold medal."