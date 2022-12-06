Snooker duo on cue for narrow handicap victory

Craig and Colin Davies came from 2-0 down away against Sedgley’s Stu Barker and Wayne Dwyer to win a deciding frame and move into the next round 3-2.

Also winning on a deciding frame was Landywood’s Aaron Gale and Michael Douras, defeating Pennfield’s Jason Morris and Duncan Simpson 3-2 . Bilston’s Mark Wall and Scott Fallon travelled to Pelsall Social and came away with a 3-1 win against Dave Ball and Steven Crutchley .

In Division One, Hotshots remain top and still undefeated but were made to fight all the way at Charlemont BC A. After four frames it was 2-2 with the hosts’ Dan Ward and John Spencer winning but Callum Downing and Karl Ashmore made the match go to a decider and Jamie Brown kept his nerve to keep the run going.

In Division One there was a high scoring game at Shifnal A who hosted Landywood A.

The game also went to a deciding frame with Tom Maxfield claiming the week’s highest break of 119 in helping Shifnal to a narrow 3-2 victory.

Poet’s Corner A claimed a second win in a row, 5-0 against Landywood B, thanks to wins by Chris Jones, Pommy Kang, Paul Harrison, Riley Parsons and Bal Sembi.

Pennfield’s A piled more misery on their B side, whitewashing them 5-0. Neil Leighton, Simon Thomas, Colin Reade, Paul Dunn and Jim Woodhouse all won to leave the B side rooted at the bottom.

In Division Two Shifnal B have moved into top spot after a fine away victory, 4-1 at Landywood D. Steve Powell, Ade Henry, Lindsay Knox and Aaron Sparkes all won and Simon Kelly replied for Landywood.

Bilston BC had a good 4-1 home win against Poet’s Corner B, and Goodyear Pavilion A moved off the bottom with a 4-1 home win against Wolverhampton Electric A.

Mark Smith of Sedgley WMC B made the division’s highest break this week with 52.

In Division Three, Wednesfield RBL A dented Fordhouses A winning run with a fine 3-2 home win, Daniel Pugh won the deciding frame after a close fought first four.

Landywood E also dented a side looking good for promotion in Codsall Firs A , thrashing them 5-0.

Dean Gibbons, Paul Hodgkiss, Colin Kettlewell, Michael Hodgkiss and Paul Burgin with the division’s highest break this week of 42 were the frame winners.

Cannock Cons B also completed a white wash over Sedgley Ex B at home 5-0, Rob Temple, Wayne Banks, Rob Compston, Craig Jones and Simon Flinders all winning.

In Division Four, the top three spots are still occupied by the Poet’s Corner teams but the teams below are still not giving up the chase.

Fordhouses B had a good 3-2 home win against Willenhall Libs B and Essington WMC A won away at Codsall Firs B 3-2.