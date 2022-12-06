Internal battle sees Poets B team on top

The first saw Jack Harris and Oliver Spooner face off, the latter starting with a 20-point handicap advantage and it went to a deciding fifth frame, with Harris winning on the colours.

Billy Stephenson won the other semi-final, again in a fifth-frame decider, despite defending champion Robbie James coming back from 2-0 down with a break of 33 and some solid potting.

The other competition this week saw the opening round matches of the Reg Oakes 3x2 Handicap as defending champions Poets B made it through in a tight contest against Poets Corner D, Mark Poole keeping his cool in the final frame to see the B tea through by an overall score of 490-467.

Willenhall Liberal, with a 144-point start pulled off an excellent win as they put out Wednesfield Cons A.

Aldridge Cons A made it through after seeing off Beechdale A by a score of 566-511 and Bloxwich Sports beat last year’s runners-up Rushall Labour Club.

Rob Brown, with a break of 48, took out the handicap by winning the both his singles frames before teammate Jake Vardy and Rushall’s Darren Westwood split the middle two frame wins.

The final match-up saw Matt Warrilow take both frames to seal his side’s place in the next round by an overall score of 505-469.

Beechdale B beat Beechdale C team and Pelsall Social knocked out Bentley Moor A 575-510, Social making the most of a 64-point handicap advantage

There was also one match played at the end of last week in the pairs and singles as Poets Corner pair Mark Poole and Steve Heath made it through, putting out Pelsall Social pair Bob Foster and Dave Ball.

The week ended with the Aldridge and District B team winning in the opening round of the Staffs & West Midlands Inter Town Championship as they knocked out Bilston Town 5-2 away from home.

Graham Cole Jnr took the opener on the black for Bilston before Daniel Hartley levelled for the league team, having a break of 41 on the way before a further win for Graham Beardmore followed to give them a 2-1 lead. A win on the pink for Aldridge’s Paul Harrison made it 3-1 before a black ball win for Dave Blunt secured the match as they were 4-1 ahead.