Monmore feeling like home to Hunt

Nathan Hunt

Hunt had Dapper Dinnen and 22-month-old puppy Teds Dexter – the latter making his Monmore bow – shine as they both won over 480m on Thursday night.

That made it two wins from two runners on the evening for Hunt, who is making solid progress at Wolverhampton’s home of greyhound racing.

“It’s been good. It was nice to get two winners on Thursday,” said Hunt. “Teds Dexter was making his debut. He’s only a young pup and did well.

“Dapper Dinnen has been Open racing over six bends, so we decided to grade him just to get his confidence back, and he did it very well too.

“Hopefully, that’ll do him the world of good and he continues with a bit of form going into Christmas now.

“There’s a lot to look forward to, and we’re really pleased with how things are going so far at Monmore.”

The busy Hunt now has dogs racing regularly at both Monmore and fellow Entain track Romford with the help of his trusted kennelhands.

“We just want to get all the dogs graded here at Monmore now. We’ve got some nice, young dogs for the new year that we’re excited about,” added Hunt. “Hopefully, for the new year, we’ll have 18 dogs graded on here.

“We’re looking to finish the year well also. We’re on 97 Open race winners for the year, and we set a target of 100, so we’ve got a few weeks to get there and, fingers crossed, we do. Obviously, it’s a team effort and I need the help of everyone around me.

“It’s demanding, the two schedules, but we enjoy it and it’s good for the dogs to have both options – Romford and Monmore.

“Hopefully, we can attract a few more different dogs and different types of owners, so there’s lots for us to look forward to.”

Meanwhile, Monmore trainer Arran Dunn has Aero Dylan competing in the final of the Premier Greyhound Racing Eclipse on Monday at Nottingham.