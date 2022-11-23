Hat-trick heroine White dominates tennis finals day

White, aged 21, from Norton, aced the opposition in the ladies’ singles and doubles competitions, as well as the mixed contest, as club members turned out in force for finals day.

The skies served up near-perfect tennis weather, with the club bathed in warm sunshine and no wind.

“It was a brilliant day, with a great atmosphere – there was a barbecue, the bar was open and lots of family and friends came to watch,” said White, who is studying for a Masters in sports coaching at Worcester University. “I had resolved just to enjoy the day and was really surprised to win all three of the finals I was in – I certainly didn’t expect it.”

She added: “My partners in the doubles events played exceptionally well – as did our opposition – and I am very grateful to Dave Tranter and Max Bywater, who organised the championships and finals day.”

It was White's fourth singles title in the annual championships and this time she beat fellow Wollaston A team player Margaret Kodz in the final.

She and partner Becky Yates beat Kate Downing and Heather Partridge in the ladies’ doubles and, in the mixed doubles competition, she and Chris Brown vanquished Shaun Ryder and Becky Yates 6-3, 6-4 in a nail-biting showdown.

Joe Hart became the new men’s singles champion after beating Adam Tranter 6-2, 6-4. Hart then teamed up with Tranter as partner to clinch the men’s doubles event against Richard Ashley-Smith and Toby McCole, with a 6-4, 6-1 result.

In the plate competitions – for competitors who were knocked out in the first round of the championships – Colin Brown beat Adam Perkins 7-5, 6-1 to grab the men’s singles title.

Jane Fox took the ladies' singles plate trophy in a closely-fought match with Sarah Gordon-Smith, which had to be decided by a championship tie-breaker.

Nick Digger and Paul Jackson clinched the men’s doubles plate after beating David Honey and Joe Scott 6-4, 7-6.

The mixed doubles plate went to Anthony Jones and Sarah Needs after a 6-3, 6-1 win against Kurt Sherwood and Ellie Humphries.

Organiser Dave Tranter said: “We are delighted that so many club members entered this year’s club championships and that approaching 100 people turned out to finals day.