Cons go joint top after win over Social in Aldridge Snooker League

Wednesfield Cons A moved joint top after beating now joint leaders Pelsall Social A 3-2. Chris Jones took the opener for Pelsall after a break of 69 before Lee Bannister levelled for the hosts.

Steve Smart then took frame three to give Pelsall the lead once again but Andy Price soon brought the hosts level, taking a competitive fourth frame aided by a break of 47 to force a decider.

This went the way of the hosts as Dan Ward took it comfortably by a score of 69-9 to grab his side the narrow win.

Landywood A remain right behind the top two as they won 3-2 at home this week against Rushall Labour A – Jack Harris with a break of 45. A win for Bill Stanton saw them go into a 2-0 lead early on before a further victory for John Fallow made it 3-0.

Rushall replied with Greg Cotterill winning frame four to make it 3-1 before an excellent black-ball win for Richard Scott over Robbie James meant they lost by a single frame.

In Division One,Landywood C’s promotion hopes took another dent as they were beaten 4-1 at home by Bentley Moor A to make it back-to-back defeats.

Aldridge Cons A went top by a point despite being beaten 3-2 away at Q Bar.

Mike Mobley and Mark Pearsall both picked up wins for Aldridge, but frames for Sandeep Daley, Adrian Holmes who had a break of 32 and O’Neill Francis who won the deciding frame edged it for the Q.

In Division Two, Poets Corner D went top of the table after beating last weeks leaders Dartmouth Central 4-1 away from home.

Harry Garbett took a comfortable opener for Poets before Liam Wright won frame two on the last pink to level at 1-1. A tight third frame went to Poets as Rash Bains potted a long pink before a one-sided fourth frame went to them as well with Chris Lane winning to make it 3-1.

A good quality last frame saw both players playing well before Poets captain Mark Poole eventually took it to round off the win.

This week also saw matches played in the Individual Handicap second round. Bloxwich Memorial’s Stewart Jones made it through as he put out Lee Bannister in a 3-1 win with Stewart having breaks of 55 and 32.