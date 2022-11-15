Title rivals both stutter on tough week at the top

The third-placed visitors were two frames down before an excellent break of 70 from Jack Harris sparked a comeback.

Steve Barton won the next frame to level the match before Bill Stanton clinched the decider.

Pelsall’s pain was eased by closest challengers Wednesfield Conservatives A also suffering a 3-2 defeat away at Poets Corner B.

Stafford Institute pulled away from the wrong end of the table as they made it back-to-back wins with a 3-2 triumph at Bloxwich Memorial A.

Things are getting tight at the top of Division One after the top three all suffered defeats. Leaders Aldridge Conservatives A were beaten 4-1 away at Darlaston Pool Hall and Grill, only avoiding a whitewash when Mark Westwood claimed a consolation frame.

Second-placed Landywood C missed the chance to capitalise after they lost 3-2 away at Poets Corner C, while third-placed Bentley Moor B were beaten by the same scoreline at Bloxwich Sports B.

Division Two leaders Dartmouth Central saw their lead at the top trimmed to a point after a 3-2 defeat at Beechdale Social Club.

Poets Corner D are breathing down their necks in second thanks to a 3-2 win away at Old Hall SC B. There was also a fine win for Willenhall Liberal Club by the same scoreline against bottom club Norton Vic, Peter Blower opening the match with a break of 46.

Two-time defending champions Robbie James and Steve Barton are out of the Pairs Handicap Cup after being beaten by Landywood club-mates Bill Stanton and Steve Powell.

James and Barton entered the final doubles frame with a 20-point deficit but were unable to overcome it as Stanton and Powell won through to secure their passage with an overall aggregate score of 231-189.

Pelsall’s Dave Ball and Bob Foster are also through after seeing off Beechdale duo Josh Tolley and Rikki Foster.

The match began with equal handicaps and remained tight throughout, Ball and Foster edging their way through by just 10 points after two tense doubles frames.

There was double joy for Darlaston Conservatives who saw two pairs go through to the next round.