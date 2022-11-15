James to rescue to keep Landywood hopes alive

The Division One team were given a 248-point handicap against Division Five outfit RAFA and still trailed by 112 heading into the final frame.

But James duly beat his opponent by 115 points to edge Landywood into the next round.

There was a similar escape for Division One rivals Stafford Institute A against Goodyear B, of Division Three.

Rob Wharne looked to have done most of the hard work when he won the opening frame by 109 to dramatically reduce the 172-point handicap but Tom Churm claimed the second for Goodyear and Stafford eventually won the match by just three points, Graham Beardmore holding his nerve at the death.

Things were slightly less tense for Shifnal A, who beat Wednesfield RBL B of Division Five by 15 points, having started with a 236-point deficit.

But in the Consolation Cup, Division One Landywood D were knocked out by Bilston BC, of Division Two, after failing to overcome a 72-point handicap.

There was better news for Baggeridge Social, who got wins from Dave Hall, Jamie Spence, Maria Catalano, Ade Ojelay and Elliott Bastable to retrieve a 156-point deficit at home to Charlemont BC B.

Things did not pan out so well for Baggeridge in league play, where they were beaten 5-0 away at Shifnal A, for whom Tom Maxfield scored an excellent 94 break.

Shifnal’s week would have been even better had Division One leaders Hotshots A not pulled off an impressive comeback at Landywood B to maintain their unbeaten record.

Wins for Mark Ganderton, Paul Deaville and Jamie Brown, with a break of 66 in the decider, saw them hit back from two frames down to win 3-2.

Shifnal B missed the chance to go top of Division Two as they were beaten 3-2 away at Stafford Institute B, Stuart Jones, Paul Edwards and Darren Pountney getting the wins for the hosts.

Hotshots B moved up to third with a 4-1 win at home to Sedgley Working Men’s Club B, while Bentley Moor B are now fifth following an impressive victory by the same scoreline against Bilston BC.

Codsall Firs A are up to second in Division Three thanks to a 3-2 win at home to Wednesfield Conservatives B.