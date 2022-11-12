Billingham bags a winning hat-trick at Monmore Green

Beatties Syd was a winner for trainer Kim Billingham

As part of an 11-race meeting on Thursday, Billingham had Going Electric and Beatties Syd come out on top in 480m A1 grade races – race eight and 11 respectively.

Final Friend also showed good pace to take home the spoils in race nine, a two-bend D1 sprint over 264m, and Billingham is very pleased with how things are progressing at her kennels.

“To win two A1s and a D1 is a good accomplishment,” said Billingham. “The dogs are running well in general.

Excited

“Going Electric won a top A1 and our bitch, Mirrenofpaisley, came third in that race and ran really well in defeat.

“We’re excited about her.

“She’s fast, has a really good attitude and is very straightforward at home as well, so she’s an exciting prospect while Going Electric is very consistent.

“He trapped out well and held his position. He’s getting stronger and stronger, so we’re really pleased with them.

“Beatties Syd ran another consistent race. He’s a lovely dog, as is Final Friend.

“We’ve got a nice kennel of dogs.

“We’ve got a lot of young pups who are about to start racing, so we have an exciting year to look forward to.”

Also on Thursday, youngster Millbank Oreo, trained by Gary Griffiths, impressed to win another 264m D1 race.