Wolverhampton strongmen power into British Champs

Six Wolverhampton powerlifters have qualified for the British Championships

Mak Singh and son Joshua Badhan won through to the national event with success at the British Drug Free Powerlifting Association West Midlands Championships, along with Takara Tee, David Gray, Adam Williams and Paul Williams.

And for Singh, it was a welcome return to action after several years of 'semi-retirement' from the sport.

"I felt the same way as I did at 13, when I was the only teenager competing in 1989," he said, having qualified alongside junior world champion son Josh, who is also defending his world title next weekend (November 13).

Singh started competing again so he could inspire his son to continue powerlifting and others to get into sport.

He wanted to be an example to young people, including his son Joshua, by taking part in the competition he eventually won.

"Teenagers are setting records that I set when I was their age, even though no one kept records at the time," stated Singh.

He competed in the 90kg over-40s class and lifted the British Championship qualifying weight, despite only having time for four training sessions at Atlas gym in the six weeks leading up to the event.