There will be a new name on the League Cup

First up, Premier Division side Pelsall Social A made it through by knocking out Landywood B.

Chris Jones and Steve Smart won the opening two frames to wipe out most of the handicap disadvantage before Lee Cross put them into the lead on aggregate score after comfortably taking the third frame, which included a break of 30.

The breaks kept coming, as Richard Davies with a 38 extended their lead further before a final frame win for Nathan Aston, whose break of 44 saw them into the next round.

Next up saw another Premier Division side Poets Corner A put out Division One side Darlaston Pool Hall, overcoming a 108 points deficit.

Steve Garner took 60 out of that in the opener for Poets but the home side’s Callum Kendall picked up an excellent win in frame two by a 92-point margin, leaving the visitors with it all to do with three frames left.

Daniel Hartley clawed back all of the previous damage by winning frame three for Poets by 109 points after hitting an excellent break of 85, before a comfortable win for Paul Harrison saw them reduce the lead further. Dave Blunt then completed the win for Poets, taking the final frame by a score of 68-17 to see his side through overall by a score of 419-346.

There is guaranteed to be a new winner this year as Landywood A put out the holders Bloxwich Sports A.

Division One side Aldridge Cons A made it into the next round after knocking out Bloxwich Sports B.

With only eight points between the two teams it was a anyone’s match to win and it was early advantage to Bloxwich as wins for Ian Beale and Colin Kettlewell earned them a lead overall.

But the match turned around in the middle two frames as big wins for Alistair Morrison and Steve Ashurst put Aldridge into the lead.

The final frame eventually went the way of Aldridge’s Mark Westwood to see his side into the next round by an overall score of 303-253.

The other teams to make it through week were Rushall Labour A, Bloxwich Memorial A, Beechdale Social Club and Poets Corner C.

There were also some matches played in the Captains Cup this week with holder Oliver Spooner making it safely through as beating Mitchell Swain 3-1 at Bentley Moor.