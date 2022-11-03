Second place for Staffordshire race ace Adam Christodoulou in International GT

Staffordshire race ace Adam Christodoulou

The 33-year-old, born in Lichfield, teamed up with Reema Juffali to earn a pair of podiums in the final round of the season at Barcelona and secure the vice-champions’ position. And Christodoulou is proud to have had a strong season alongside Saudi Arabia’s first woman racing driver.

He said: “It feels really special to be ending Theeba Motorsport’s first ever season as GT Open vice-champions. From a wild idea in January to this end result in October – it’s magical. The whole team have been amazing this year, and a special shoutout to Reema who not only founded this fantastic team but was a brilliant team-mate all season long.”

Christodoulou and Juffali won both races on their debut in the first round in Portugal.

The momentum carried on into the next round in France where the team made it three wins out of the first four races, before they were struck with multiple problems in the following rounds at Belgium, Goodwood and Hungary.