Alice Kinsella backing GB to go for gold at World Champs

Great Britain's Alice Kinsella competes on the floor

The Olympic bronze medallist, who trains at Telford’s Park Wrekin Gymnastics Club, helped the home nation qualify second in Liverpool, behind only reigning champions USA, while she also booked a spot in the individual all-around final later in the week.

Kinsella, 21, powered through a mistake on floor to finish with a huge vault score of 14.266 and edge out compatriot Ondine Achampong by the narrowest of margins.

She now has eyes on finishing a glittering 2022 with two more medals and believes the roar of the home faithful could be the extra advantage they need in the finals.

“That crowd out there, that was the main reason we got through that competition and it helped us qualify in second,” said Kinsella, sister of Walsall footballer Liam. “We didn’t think we’d qualify in second, we just wanted to go out there, enjoy it, enjoy the atmosphere and that’s what we did. Hopefully, we’ll do all over again on Tuesday.

“It’s a different atmosphere competing with a home crowd, but it was such an amazing feeling. We were ready for it to be a bit loud but that helped us get through the competition.

“It was such a surreal feeling. When your name gets called out and you get a massive cheer it gives you a little bit of a goosebump. There was definitely something in the air.

“Now that we’ve qualified in second we know we can do it, but we know we can do a lot better as well.”

Kinsella will not be the only Brit chasing medals later in the week, with twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova both advancing to individual finals.

Jessica was the standout star in qualifying, securing four final berths, while Jennifer will join her sister in the floor final.

The British team willed each other on throughout and Kinsella earmarked their togetherness as a key strength as they look to build on the European team silver they brought home from Munich in September.

“We’re working really well as a team, we’ve bonded really well and we’re so close now,” added Kinsella.

“When anyone’s down we know how to bring them back up and if they want to be left alone we leave them alone.

“We’re a crazy team; strong, calm, fierce and just crazy.”