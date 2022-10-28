Golden girl Lucy is back in the prizes after injury

Lucy Renshall - Pics: International Judo Federation

The world No.1, who returned from an elbow injury at the recent World Championships, unleashed her trademark hip throw with 15 seconds remaining of the final to defeat Portugal’s Barbara Timo and win gold.

“I am so happy to get my fifth Grand Slam gold medal, but it’s really all down to the team behind me at British judo,” said Renshall, from Walsall. “Fourteen weeks ago I had surgery andto get me back fighting at this level this quickly I am so grateful.”