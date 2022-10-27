Tim Wilde taking inspiration from UFC champion Leon Edwards ahead of Italian job

Tim Wilde vs Alfie Davis. Picture: Lucas Noonan/BELLATOR MMA

Despite seeing a point deduction cost him a win in his majority draw with Alfie Davis last time out, Wolverhampton-born Wilde is now fighting on the main card of Bellator 287 in Milan, Italy on October 29.

Fighting out of Team Renegade in Birmingham, Wilde has UFC welterweight world champion Edwards helping him prepare for his latest bout against Saul Rogers.

"Just before I started camp I had my first holiday since 2019, since before Covid, so it was nice to come off a 10-day holiday in Cyprus and slowly pick up the intensity," Wilde told the Express & Star.

"It's put my body in a good place to start fight camp, which has gone really well. I feel super prepared.

"I have Leon Edwards working with me and alongside all my coaches that have really broken down the game plan for me.

"Leon is amazing. He inspires us all so much. For him to achieve what he has shows us we can all do it, he is an exceptional talent and a hard worker who has come from the same background as me. It inspires us all to believe we can do it too.

"It's important to have people like that around you, especially at the level I'm fighting at. He's fought at the highest possible level. He knows and understands the game so well, he is such a good coach. I'm blessed that he helps me. I feel that I have a big advantage."

Wilde, who has a record of 14-4-1, has an almost identical record to Bolton's Rogers (15-4), and the 35-year-old believes a win over the former UFC man will put him in a good position to break into the top 10 of the lightweight weight class.

Wilde added: "I'm looking forward to fighting outside of the UK. I've done it once fighting in Ireland, but this is my further fight away from home.

"But it is work at the end of the day. I'm going to get the job done, it's not a holiday. It'll be nice to fight in front of the Italian crowd, but it is just business as usual.

"I know Saul from the regional scene, our paths have crossed numerous times. He's a good bloke, a family man that works hard and I have nothing but respect for him.

"He's a dangerous opponent who is very experienced and I know what he brings to the game. He'll also know what I bring and it'll make a cracking fight.

"Coming off my last fight and with the result being a draw, if you look at how they have matched up Alfie and then how they've matched me up, Bellator have given me an opportunity to declare myself.

"I'd be very surprised if a good solid win over Saul doesn't put me in the top 10. He's a good name, Bellator like him and promote him well. When I beat him, who else is there in the UK or Europe? It will really establish me in Bellator as a solid, up and coming contender.

"I'd really like to be considered for the lightweight tournament next year. But for now, I have to focus on the tough job at hand and I'm fully prepared."