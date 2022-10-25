Five-star Cons beat champs to stay at the top

Cons overcame defending champions Landywood A 3-2 – but they had to do it the hard way though as Bill Stanton and Jack Harris who hit a break of 74 saw Landywood into an early 2-0 lead.

The comeback started on frame three as Andy Price won his frame after having a break of 58 to make it 2-1 before Oliver Spooner picked up the next frame after having break of 60 to make it 2-2 which then lead to Simon Gough taking the deciding frame by a score of 60-22 to give Wednesfield the 3-2 win.

Pelsall Social A are two points behind after gaining a point on the leaders as they won 4-1 at home against Bloxwich Sports A. Wins for Chris Jones and Riley Parsons who hit a break of 57 saw them into a 2-0 lead before Steve Smart with a break of 37 saw them make the match safe at 3-0 up.

Jake Vardy pulled a consolation frame back for the visitors before Nathan Aston took a one sided final frame to complete the big win.

Stafford Institute finally got their first league win of the season to move out of the bottom two as they picked up a 3-2 win away at Rushall Labour A. Chris Ward, Darren Poutney and Graham Beardmore got them the all important wins with Rushall’s frame wins coming from Darren Westwood and Richard Scott.

Aldridge Cons A are joint top of the division one standings as they won 5-0 away at Bentley Moor A.

Wins for Pete Griffiths, Mike Mobley, Simon Robey, Steve Ashurst and Mark Westwood did the damage on the night as they made it two big league wins in a row.

Landywood C are level with them at the top as they made it five wins from five as they won 3-2 away at the Amery Club.

Andy Whitehall won the opener for Landywood before the hosts went into a 2-1 lead as both Des Pitt and Dennis Bates picked up victories but it wasn’t to be there night as Landywood hit back with a win for Paul Hodgkiss and that was followed by a deciding frame win for Dave Turner to keep their 100 percent record intact.

In division two, Dartmouth Central hit top spot after they beat last weeks leaders Landywood D 3-2 away from home. Liam Wright saw them into an early lead before a black ball win for John Shaw saw brought Landywood level.