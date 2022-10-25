Downing century helps Hotshots dominate again

The Division One leaders are proving to be unstoppable and remain unbeaten after a 5-0 win over Wednesfield Conservatives.

Downing’s 112 break was the highlight with Jamie Brown winning his frame with an 88. There were also victories for Karl Ashmore, Mark Ganderton and Paul Deaville.

Shifnal Working Men’s A are battling hard to stay in touch and claimed an impressive 3-2 win away at Poet’s Corner A, thanks to victories for Tom Maxfield, Matt Davies and Keith Price. Landywood A sit third after winning 4-1 at Charlemont BC A.

Golden Cue A opened up a slender one-point advantage at the top of Division Two following a 4-1 win at home to Poet’s Corner B.

Graham Cole Jr, Karl Taylor, Mark Rollinson and Stew Humphries were on winning form for the hosts, with Michael Croasdale the only player to take as frame for Poet’s.

The result was enough to edge the Cue ahead of Shifnal B, who claimed a hard-fought 3-2 victory at home to Woodfield Sports and Social B, Aaron Sparkes holding his nerve to take the deciding frame. Elsewhere, there was a morale-boosting win for Sedgley Working Men’s Club B, who beat Goodyear Pavilion A 5-0.

Two contenders near the top of Division Three won big on the road to keep the pressure on leading duo Rugeley Progressive and Fordhouses A.

Sedgley Ex-Serviceman’s D scored an excellent 4-1 win away at Wednesfield RBL, with victories for Mark Stewart, Steve Lee, Steve Page and Adam Hartshorn.

Codsall Firs A were winners by the same scoreline at Dartmouth Central. Steve Goodall, Dan Roberts, Wayne Habberley and Steve Heath all took frames.

Things are more clear cut in Division Four where leaders Poet’s Corner D made it seven wins from seven to extend their lead at the summit to eight points.

Their 4-1 over Darlaston Conservatives means a second consecutive promotion is beginning to look likely, even at this early stage of the season.

Essington WMC A remain in joint second after a 4-1 win at home over Forty Four Club. Stu Smith, Martin Lacey, David Munn and Mitch Lowbridge all claimed frames.

They are level on points with Poet’s Corner C, who claimed a 3-2 win at home to Willenhall Libs B.

Bilston Sports and Social sit fourth after getting back back to winning ways with a 4-1 success away win at Codsall Firs B 4-1. Kevin Raindi, Bal Mattu, Andy Roberts and Amo Sandhu all won for Bilston.

Wolverhampton Electric D are back on top of Division Five after extending their unbeaten record with a 3-2 win at home to RAFA.