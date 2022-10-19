Dhillon wins record four titles at tennis club's finals day

Mixed doubles champions Jarnel Dhillon & Janet Bailey with runners-up Judi Stead & Jonathan Smith. Cheslyn Hay & Cannock Chase Community Tennis Club finals day 2022. Pictures by Corinna Bruder (please credit).

The 17-year-old took home the men's singles and mixed doubles crowns – as well as clinching the 20-and-under singles and 18-and-under doubles crowns.

And with the club celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, head coach Chris Perrin was delighted with the competitive action on finals day at Cheslyn Hay Leisure Centre.

"It was a fantastic celebration of tennis," he said. "Well done to all players who played in fantastic spirit alongside the umpires who added to the event.

"We are really proud of the improvement of tennis, but more importantly the friendly team-working approach across all age groups from eight-and-under to adults tennis."

Dhillon produced a superb display to see off Matt Costello 6-0, 6-1 in the men's singles at the start of a busy finals day, before teaming up with Janet Bailey to defend the mixed doubles title he won last year against Jonathan Smith and Judi Stead – the partner he won with last year.

He battled through the 18-and-under doubles final alongside Noah Bruder to defeat Keir Bruder and Callum Brassington before finishing with a flourish by beating Keir Bruder again in the 20-and-under singles final without dropping a game.

There would be some cheer for Keir Bruder though as he teamed up with Jacob Springer to win the men's doubles in a topsy-turvy final against brothers Mike and Cameron Dewell, 10-6 in a deciding match tie-break.

Springer had won the Xpress Tennis title last year – a competition for new players who take part in beginner and improver sessions – and the trophy remained within the family as wife Maggie Springer came from a set down to beat Amanda Smith in this year's final.

The ladies' singles was unable to take place, but there was a superb women's doubles final that was won by Kim Williams & Marie Derry – saving two match points before winning the deciding match tie-break 12-10 against Stead and Emily Smith.

It was third time lucky for Stead though as she defeated Shameka Ip in the ladies' plate singles final.

There were also plenty of younger age categories, with a 10-and-under double for Luke Bedwell, who beat Seb Garrett in the singles final and then teamed up with Jenson Machin to see off Charlie Rowsell and Rory Brotherton in the doubles.

Elsewhere, William Dorricott beat Leo Nhamoinesu in the 14-and-under singles and Jack Roche pipped Atilla Fejes to the under-14 emerging players title in a round robin played on the day.

Mason Hopcroft and Kyan Jets saw off Riley Bowd and Corey Cadman in the eight-and-under doubles before Olly Hayhurst took the eight-and-under singles against Bowd.

Lochlann Gutteridge was the winner of the 12-and-under singles against Jonathan Wood, Zak Hurford saw off Callum Brassington in the 16-and-under singles and Caitlin Green beat Sophie Hassall 10-6 in a match tie-break in the final of the girls' singles.

Green also triumphed in a close 14-and-under doubles – teaming up with Lennon Wenlock to beat Anthony Springer and Nhamoinesu 10-8 in a match tie-break – while Dorricott picked up his second trophy of the day in the plate junior doubles alongside Dan Taylor against Harrison Postles and Adam Bird.

At the other end of the age scale, Nic Bailey overcame Ian Howells in a competitive veteran men's singles (over-45s) final.