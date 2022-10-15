Three Wolverhampton sports clubs inducted into hall of fame

Three clubs were inducted into the hall of fame

Albert Lawn Tennis Club, Old Wulfrunians Cricket Club and Old Wulfrunians Football Club are the latest clubs inducted as they celebrate their centenaries this year.

Major of Wolverhampton Sandra Samuels and representatives from the clubs attended an award ceremony at Aldersley Stadium, where the Sporting Hall of Fame books and wall plaques are displayed.

The Hall of Fame is the brainchild of Wolverhampton’s Sports Advisory Council chairman Peter Holmes MBE, and was launched in association with the city council in 1999.

“Wolverhampton has a very great sporting history, and the foundations of this history are the clubs," said Holmes. "This is the foundation for any aspiring boy or girl to gain knowledge of their sport.

“We have in the city 22 sporting clubs who have achieved their centenary. This is something for the city to be very proud of, it must be doing something right to attract such dedication.”

The awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of sportsmen and women who have represented the city on an international stage and various long-standing clubs across the city.

Since then numerous sporting legends have been recognised including Wolves great Billy Wright, Olympic gold medallist Denise Lewis, cyclist Hugh Porter and former England women’s cricket captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint.

Clubs who have been inducted include Wolves, Wolverhampton Cricket Club and Bilston Lawn Tennis Club.

And now they have been joined by three more established sporting clubs.

Former Great Britain player Frank Jenkins was among the representatives from Albert Lawn Tennis Club.

At the age of 93, he is the club's oldest member while youngsters as young as four are now taking their first steps on a tennis court.

Formed in 1922, the club's original site was in Albert Road on ground owned by Clyno the Motor Cycle and Car Makers.

A switch was made to Aldersley Road and the progress of the club has resulted in the development of the site complete with floodlit courts.

Old Wulfrunians CC came to life in 1922 when a group of six formers from Wolverhampton Grammar School decided to form a cricket club. An undulating field at Northicote Farm was rented but only one home fixture was played the rest were away.

By 1927 the club had grown and membership increased, a second team was formed and the official name of the club 'Wolverhampton Grammar School Old Boys' was recorded and the home ground was rented at Pinfold Lane, with the teams changing at The Rose and Crown Pub.

1931 the land was sold for housing but then the Education Committee offered a site at Marsh Lane.

The war years intervened as with most clubs 1946 was the rebuilding of the Club.

The Old Wulfrunians name was adopted in 1947 and two years later the Memorial Ground at Castlecroft was purchased from Ansells Brewery with the aid of a loan from the Playing Fields Association.

In 2004 the club merged with Tettenhall Cricket Club and four teams were run.

Success followed on 2006 when the club won the Staffs Clubs League and were promoted to the Birmingham League.

The club currently compete in the South Staffs County League.

Old Wulfrunians FC have a long and successful history.

Like the cricket club, they have also used Pinfold Lane as a home base,

They joined the Birmingham AFA in 1926 and gained promotion to the Premier Division in 1933 which then saw a move to a pitch behind the Three Tuns pub in Fordhouses.

The club moved again and acquired two pitches at Danescourt next to the Dog and Gun pub before moving to the Memorial Ground at Castlecroft in 1949.

Success was followed on the field and during the 1960s a clubhouse was built on the Memorial Ground which is still in use.

Over the years the club has expanded with a veterans side added to their ranks and also a thriving junior section.

Ex-Wolves players Mel Eves, Colin Brazier and Steve Daley have turned out if Old Wulfs colours.